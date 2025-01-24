Florida International takes on Liberty, aims to break 4-game skid

Liberty Flames (15-4, 3-3 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-12, 1-5 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Liberty Flames (15-4, 3-3 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-12, 1-5 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International looks to end its four-game skid when the Panthers take on Liberty.

The Panthers are 5-5 in home games. Florida International ranks sixth in the CUSA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Aybar averaging 1.9.

The Flames have gone 3-3 against CUSA opponents. Liberty is eighth in college basketball allowing 61.5 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Florida International scores 72.7 points, 11.2 more per game than the 61.5 Liberty allows. Liberty has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashton Williamson is averaging 6.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Asim Jones is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.4 points for the Flames. Taelon Peter is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

