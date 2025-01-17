Florida International Panthers take on the UTEP Miners on 3-game losing streak

UTEP Miners (13-4, 3-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-11, 1-4 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

UTEP Miners (13-4, 3-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-11, 1-4 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International comes into the matchup with UTEP as losers of three straight games.

The Panthers are 5-4 on their home court. Florida International is fourth in the CUSA with 13.9 assists per game led by Asim Jones averaging 2.9.

The Miners are 3-1 in CUSA play. UTEP ranks third in the CUSA allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Florida International averages 72.7 points, 5.4 more per game than the 67.3 UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.7 per game Florida International allows.

The Panthers and Miners square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Brewer is averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers.

Otis Frazier III is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Miners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Miners: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.