Florida International hosts Weston and Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-4) at Florida International Panthers (6-7)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -3.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Florida International after Camryn Weston scored 24 points in Middle Tennessee’s 82-64 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Panthers have gone 4-2 at home. Florida International ranks fifth in the CUSA with 14.5 assists per game led by Asim Jones averaging 3.1.

The Blue Raiders are 2-2 in road games. Middle Tennessee ranks ninth in the CUSA shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

Florida International makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Middle Tennessee averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Florida International allows.

The Panthers and Blue Raiders meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Brewer is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Panthers.

Weston is averaging 11.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

