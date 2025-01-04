Florida International faces Western Kentucky, aims to end road slide

Florida International Panthers (4-8, 0-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-4, 0-1 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Florida International Panthers (4-8, 0-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-4, 0-1 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International will attempt to end its three-game road slide when the Panthers face Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers are 5-1 on their home court. Western Kentucky is 9-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is sixth in the CUSA with 12.7 assists per game led by Angena Belloso averaging 2.5.

Western Kentucky averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Florida International gives up. Florida International averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Western Kentucky allows.

The Hilltoppers and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mead is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Hilltoppers.

Bineta Diatta is averaging 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

