Florida hosts No. 5 LSU after Johnson’s 25-point game

LSU Tigers (19-0, 4-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (11-8, 2-3 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

LSU Tigers (19-0, 4-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (11-8, 2-3 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU faces Florida after Flau’jae Johnson scored 25 points in LSU’s 83-77 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators have gone 9-2 in home games. Florida averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 4-0 in SEC play. LSU is 15-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Florida makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (35.0%). LSU has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The Gators and Tigers meet Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Gators.

Johnson is scoring 20.0 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 88.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.