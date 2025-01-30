Florida hosts No. 23 Vanderbilt following Blakes’ 33-point showing

Vanderbilt Commodores (17-4, 4-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (11-10, 2-5 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Vanderbilt Commodores (17-4, 4-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (11-10, 2-5 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Vanderbilt visits Florida after Mikayla Blakes scored 33 points in Vanderbilt’s 66-64 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gators are 9-3 in home games. Florida is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The Commodores are 4-3 in conference play. Vanderbilt is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Vanderbilt averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Florida gives up.

The Gators and Commodores square off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Gators. Jeriah Warren is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Khamil Pierre is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Commodores. Blakes is averaging 21.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Commodores: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

