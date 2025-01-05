Florida hosts Georgia following Woolfolk’s 20-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (8-7, 0-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (9-6, 0-1 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Georgia Bulldogs (8-7, 0-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (9-6, 0-1 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits Florida after Mia Woolfolk scored 20 points in Georgia’s 108-82 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators are 8-1 in home games. Florida is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 against SEC opponents. Georgia is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Georgia gives up. Georgia averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 15.4 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Gators.

De’Mauri Flournoy is averaging 12.8 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

