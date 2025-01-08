Florida hosts Amoore and No. 15 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (10-6, 1-1 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (10-6, 1-1 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky faces Florida after Georgia Amoore scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 96-78 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators have gone 9-1 in home games. Florida is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 2-0 against SEC opponents. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 20.1 assists per game led by Amoore averaging 7.4.

Florida’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Kentucky allows. Kentucky scores 16.3 more points per game (80.6) than Florida gives up to opponents (64.3).

The Gators and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeriah Warren is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 13.1 points and 1.5 steals.

Clara Strack is averaging 15.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

