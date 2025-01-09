Florida hosts Amoore and No. 15 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (10-6, 1-1 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (10-6, 1-1 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky faces Florida after Georgia Amoore scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 96-78 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators have gone 9-1 in home games. Florida is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 against SEC opponents. Kentucky ranks sixth in the SEC with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Clara Strack averaging 10.1.

Florida’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Kentucky allows. Kentucky has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The Gators and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is shooting 42.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Gators.

Amoore is averaging 17.9 points and 7.4 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

