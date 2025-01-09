Florida Gulf Coast Eagles face the North Florida Ospreys, aim for 5th straight victory

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-3, 2-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-11, 0-2 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-3, 2-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-11, 0-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU looks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Eagles take on North Florida.

The Ospreys are 4-2 on their home court. North Florida averages 19.8 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles are 2-0 against conference opponents. FGCU averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 9-2 when winning the turnover battle.

North Florida is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 40.3% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than North Florida has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

The Ospreys and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Taub is averaging 6.4 points for the Ospreys.

Emani Jefferson is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 69.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

