Florida coach Todd Golden cleared in Title IX investigation regarding sexual harassment allegations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has cleared men’s basketball coach Todd Golden following a four-month Title IX investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking.

The school released a statement Monday saying no evidence was found and it ended its investigation. It comes amid No. 5 Florida’s best season in a decade, with the Gators winning 18 of their first 20 games.

“The University of Florida takes these matters seriously and works deliberately to ensure that due process is upheld for everyone,” university spokesman Steve Orlando said in a statement. “After a thorough investigation that included dozens of interviews over the past months, the University of Florida has found no evidence that Todd Golden violated Title IX. The Title IX office has closed its investigation.”

Golden previously sidestepped chances to deny the allegations “out of the respect to the process” and threatened legal action, presumably against his accusers, who weren’t publicly named. He also recently ripped proceedings that are supposed to be confidential.

“I am just frustrated and disappointed that a Title IX mechanism that is created to protect both sides during a situation like this — that confidentiality and privacy continues to be abused,” Golden said earlier this month after assistant coach Taurean Green was accused of sexual assault in another Title IX case.

The complaint against Golden accused him of sending photos and videos of his genitalia, making unwanted sexual advances on Instagram and requesting sexual favors. The Independent Florida Alligator first reported the allegations in early November.

Golden’s attorney, William Shepherd, said the university’s conclusion “proves that the complaint was meritless.”

“Coach Golden and I have respected the process throughout while actively engaging with the university,” Shepherd said in a statement. “However, there were many who did not respect the investigative process. Instead, they sought to target Coach Golden and drive their agenda and this investigation for their own self-interest.

“Some leaked confidential material to the media; falsely posed as a UF lawyer in an effort to intimidate; harassed UF students and parents to try to generate a false narrative; and harassed my client, his family, and his friends.”

Shepherd added that Golden will consider legal options in the offseason.

The school’s University Athletic Association supported Golden throughout the investigation and backed his confidentiality comment following the case’s dismissal.

“Throughout this process, Coach Golden has demonstrated tremendous focus and professionalism, and we commend him for that,” the UAA said in a statement.

Title IX is designed to protect students from discrimination, including sexual harassment. Florida began outsourcing its Title IX investigations in 2023 to Grand River Solutions, a private firm based in California.

“The last several months have been a challenge for my family and me while this process dragged on,” Golden said in a statement posted on X. “We asked for the public to allow this process to work through to its conclusion and not rush to judgement based on allegations. The UAA and so many at the University have been tremendously supportive — my family and I are extremely grateful.

“And thank you to our fans for your incredible support for our players and our program. It has made a huge difference.”

The 39-year-old Golden signed a two-year contract extension last March that included a $1 million raise and brought his annual salary to $4 million. The deal runs through the 2029-30 season. He is 58-31 in three seasons.

His contract prohibits “romantic, amorous and/or sexual relationships between any coach or other employee of the Association and any student athlete or other person subject to the supervision, control and/or authority of such coach or other employee.”

It also says the university can take disciplinary action if the coach acts in a manner “that has an ‘adverse effect’ or causes an ‘adverse reflection,’ on the reputation, mission and/or interests” of the athletic department or the university.

The case against Green, meanwhile, is still ongoing. Green is accused of kissing an athletic department employee and trying to put his hand down her pants in March 2024, according to a complaint reviewed by ESPN.

The woman said she did not report the alleged incident at the time in part because of Green’s status. Green, who won NCAA championships as a player with the Gators in 2006 and 2007, joined the basketball staff in 2022 following a professional basketball career.

The woman told ESPN she came forward after Title IX investigators working on Golden’s case asked to interview her last fall about Golden’s interactions with female athletes. She said that inquiry made her realize there could be concerns about a pattern of behavior within the program.

