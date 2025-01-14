Florida Atlantic visits Tulsa following Crawford’s 21-point performance

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-8, 1-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-9, 2-3 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-8, 1-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-9, 2-3 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Florida Atlantic after Delanie Crawford scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 73-71 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Golden Hurricane are 6-3 on their home court. Tulsa is fifth in the AAC scoring 69.5 points while shooting 39.5% from the field.

The Owls have gone 1-3 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 31.2% from 3-point range.

Tulsa averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.2 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 62.6 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 68.3 Tulsa allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristol Ayson is averaging 6.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Golden Hurricane.

Stefanie Ingram is averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

