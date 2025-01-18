Florida Atlantic visits South Florida after Brito’s 21-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-9, 1-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (11-8, 4-2 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-9, 1-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (11-8, 4-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts Florida Atlantic after Carla Brito scored 21 points in South Florida’s 62-61 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulls are 9-2 in home games. South Florida ranks fourth in the AAC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by L’or Mputu averaging 3.3.

The Owls are 1-4 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

South Florida’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.9 per game South Florida gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mama Dembele is averaging 5.7 points, 4.9 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulls.

Mya Perry is averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

