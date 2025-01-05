Florida Atlantic visits Riley and East Carolina

Florida Atlantic Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (8-6, 0-1 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Florida Atlantic Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (8-6, 0-1 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays Florida Atlantic after Joran Riley scored 20 points in East Carolina’s 75-69 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Pirates have gone 6-3 in home games. East Carolina has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Owls are 0-1 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic ranks seventh in the AAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Baba averaging 5.6.

East Carolina averages 76.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 78.4 Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game East Carolina allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is scoring 17.1 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Pirates.

Kaleb Glenn is shooting 55.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

