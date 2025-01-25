Florida Atlantic plays North Texas on home slide

North Texas Eagles (14-5, 6-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-11, 1-6 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

North Texas Eagles (14-5, 6-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-11, 1-6 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic aims to end its four-game home skid with a win against North Texas.

The Owls have gone 5-5 in home games. Florida Atlantic has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 against AAC opponents. North Texas is fourth in the AAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tommisha Lampkin averaging 5.8.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game North Texas allows. North Texas averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida Atlantic gives up.

The Owls and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Erin Rodgers is averaging 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lampkin is averaging 16.9 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaaucklyn Moore is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

