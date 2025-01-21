Florida Atlantic plays Charlotte, aims to stop home skid

Charlotte 49ers (5-12, 0-6 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-10, 1-5 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (5-12, 0-6 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-10, 1-5 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic aims to stop its three-game home slide with a victory over Charlotte.

The Owls are 5-4 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The 49ers have gone 0-6 against AAC opponents. Charlotte has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte has shot at a 37.5% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The Owls and 49ers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Owls.

Hayleigh Breland is shooting 35.1% and averaging 11.5 points for the 49ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 57.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

