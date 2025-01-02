Florida Atlantic hosts No. 21 Memphis following Rogers’ 28-point performance

Memphis Tigers (10-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-6) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5;…

Memphis Tigers (10-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-6)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Memphis faces Florida Atlantic after Colby Rogers scored 28 points in Memphis’ 87-70 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Owls are 3-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 3-0 on the road. Memphis has a 9-3 record against teams above .500.

Florida Atlantic averages 84.8 points, 9.3 more per game than the 75.5 Memphis allows. Memphis averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Glenn is shooting 56.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Owls.

Dain Dainja is averaging 11 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.