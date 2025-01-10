Florida Atlantic hosts Armstead and UAB

UAB Blazers (10-6, 1-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-7, 1-2 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UAB Blazers (10-6, 1-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-7, 1-2 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits Florida Atlantic after Journey Armstead scored 20 points in UAB’s 73-56 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

The Owls are 5-3 in home games. Florida Atlantic is the AAC leader with 40.4 rebounds per game led by Alana Rouser averaging 8.1.

The Blazers have gone 1-3 against AAC opponents. UAB ranks second in the AAC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Florida Atlantic averages 62.8 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 65.9 UAB allows. UAB averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is averaging 15.7 points for the Owls.

Sara Bershers averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.