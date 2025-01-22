Florida Atlantic faces Charlotte, aims to stop 4-game slide

Charlotte 49ers (5-12, 0-6 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-10, 1-5 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (5-12, 0-6 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-10, 1-5 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic comes into the matchup with Charlotte after losing four games in a row.

The Owls have gone 5-4 at home. Florida Atlantic averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The 49ers have gone 0-6 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 59.6 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 65.3 Florida Atlantic allows.

The Owls and 49ers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Owls. Jada Moore is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Hayleigh Breland is scoring 11.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the 49ers. Keanna Rembert is averaging 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 57.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.