Florida Atlantic and Rice meet in conference matchup

Rice Owls (11-7, 2-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-9, 2-3 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -9; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Rice in a matchup of AAC teams.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have gone 3-3 at home. Florida Atlantic is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rice Owls are 2-3 in AAC play. Rice ranks ninth in the AAC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Florida Atlantic makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Rice averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Florida Atlantic gives up.

The Florida Atlantic Owls and Rice Owls face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Carroll is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Trae Broadnax is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Rice Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Rice Owls: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

