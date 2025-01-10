Florida A&M takes on Southern following McEvans’ 23-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (4-12, 2-1 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (4-12, 2-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Southern after Cheyenne McEvans scored 23 points in Florida A&M’s 62-54 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Jaguars are 3-0 in home games. Southern is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

The Rattlers are 1-0 in SWAC play. Florida A&M is eighth in the SWAC allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Southern’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 65.5 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 67.1 Southern gives up.

The Jaguars and Rattlers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniya Gourdine is scoring 11.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Jaguars.

McEvans is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and two steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.