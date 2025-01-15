Florida A&M takes home win streak into matchup with Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-13, 1-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-10, 1-2 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-13, 1-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-10, 1-2 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Rattlers have gone 3-2 in home games. Florida A&M is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 21.9 turnovers per game.

The Delta Devils are 1-3 in conference play. Mississippi Valley State is 1-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Florida A&M scores 65.1 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 79.7 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Florida A&M allows.

The Rattlers and Delta Devils match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Rattlers.

D’Yanna Maxey is averaging 9.7 points for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 55.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

