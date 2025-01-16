Florida A&M puts home win streak on the line against Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-13, 1-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-10, 1-2 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-13, 1-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-10, 1-2 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Rattlers have gone 3-2 at home. Florida A&M is third in the SWAC scoring 65.1 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Delta Devils are 1-3 in conference games. Mississippi Valley State is seventh in the SWAC scoring 26.7 points per game in the paint led by Kearra Jones averaging 6.0.

Florida A&M’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 57.6 points per game, 16.1 fewer points than the 73.7 Florida A&M allows.

The Rattlers and Delta Devils meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

D’Yanna Maxey is shooting 36.4% and averaging 9.7 points for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 55.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

