Florida A&M plays Jackson State for conference showdown

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-10, 3-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-10, 4-1 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-10, 3-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-10, 4-1 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Jackson State in SWAC action Thursday.

The Tigers are 2-0 in home games. Jackson State is fifth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Zoe Cooper leads the Tigers with 5.9 boards.

The Rattlers are 3-2 in conference games. Florida A&M allows 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Jackson State is shooting 34.5% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 67.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 68.6 Jackson State allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleah Dilworth is averaging 15.3 points for the Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 10.8 points and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 13.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.