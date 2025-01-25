Florida A&M knocks off Alcorn State 65-64

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Sterling Young scored 19 points as Florida A&M beat Alcorn State 65-64 on Saturday night. Young…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Sterling Young scored 19 points as Florida A&M beat Alcorn State 65-64 on Saturday night.

Young shot 7 for 17, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Rattlers (6-11, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Milton Matthews scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Jamine Charles had 10 points and finished 5 of 7 from the floor.

The Braves (3-16, 3-3) were led by Davian Williams, who recorded 15 points. Alcorn State also got 13 points and six rebounds from Djahi Binet. Julian Lual finished with nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

