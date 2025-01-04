Florida A&M hosts Bethune-Cookman following Thomas’ 21-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-10) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-8) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5; over/under…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-10) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-8)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays Florida A&M after Tre Thomas scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 87-73 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Rattlers are 3-0 in home games. Florida A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Trey Lewis III averaging 2.0.

The Wildcats are 1-9 in road games. Bethune-Cookman has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Florida A&M scores 71.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 75.5 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (45.7%).

The Rattlers and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sterling Young is shooting 39.6% and averaging 12.6 points for the Rattlers.

Brayon Freeman is averaging 16.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.