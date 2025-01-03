Florida A&M hosts Bethune-Cookman after Thomas’ 21-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-10) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-8) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits Florida A&M…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-10) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-8)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits Florida A&M after Tre Thomas scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 87-73 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Rattlers are 3-0 on their home court. Florida A&M gives up 82.9 points and has been outscored by 11.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-9 on the road. Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth in the SWAC shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Florida A&M is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (45.7%).

The Rattlers and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sterling Young is averaging 12.6 points for the Rattlers.

Brayon Freeman is averaging 16.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.