Florida A&M hosts Alabama State after Bryant’s 24-point game

Alabama State Hornets (5-14, 3-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (6-12, 3-4 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (5-14, 3-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (6-12, 3-4 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits Florida A&M after Kaitlyn Bryant scored 24 points in Alabama State’s 69-67 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Rattlers have gone 5-2 in home games. Florida A&M is the top team in the SWAC with 34.6 points in the paint led by Sydney Hendrix averaging 8.0.

The Hornets are 3-4 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is seventh in the SWAC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Cordasia Harris averaging 5.8.

Florida A&M is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 48.3 points per game, 23.4 fewer points than the 71.7 Florida A&M gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Harris is scoring 11.6 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Hornets. Bryant is averaging 9.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 14.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 51.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.