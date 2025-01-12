Florida A&M faces Grambling on 9-game road skid

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-10, 0-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (3-13, 0-3 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-10, 0-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (3-13, 0-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M will aim to break its nine-game road slide when the Rattlers play Grambling.

The Tigers are 3-2 on their home court. Grambling allows 71.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Rattlers have gone 0-2 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is seventh in the SWAC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamine Charles averaging 1.4.

Grambling averages 67.9 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 81.9 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Grambling have averaged.

The Tigers and Rattlers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antwan Barnett is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers.

Roderick Coffee III is averaging 2.9 points for the Rattlers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.