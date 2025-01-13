Florida A&M faces Grambling, aims to end 5-game skid

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-10, 0-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (3-13, 0-3 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-10, 0-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (3-13, 0-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M heads into the matchup with Grambling after losing five games in a row.

The Tigers are 3-2 in home games. Grambling is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rattlers have gone 0-2 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC scoring 26.5 points per game in the paint led by Shaqir O’Neal averaging 3.1.

Grambling scores 67.9 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 81.9 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 69.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 71.8 Grambling gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Rattlers face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antwan Barnett is averaging 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers.

Sterling Young is averaging 12.6 points for the Rattlers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.