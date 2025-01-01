Flores leads Rice against Tulane after 22-point game

Rice Owls (7-6, 0-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-4, 1-0 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (7-6, 0-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-4, 1-0 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces Tulane after Victoria Flores scored 22 points in Rice’s 74-64 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Green Wave are 6-1 on their home court. Tulane is second in the AAC in rebounding with 37.8 rebounds. Dyllan Hanna leads the Green Wave with 7.1 boards.

The Owls are 0-1 against AAC opponents. Rice is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tulane’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Rice gives up. Rice averages 66.9 points per game, 3.0 more than the 63.9 Tulane gives up to opponents.

The Green Wave and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Sneed is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave.

Dominique Ennis is averaging 11.1 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.