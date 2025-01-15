Flores and Rice host North Texas

Rice Owls (9-7, 2-2 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (12-5, 4-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (9-7, 2-2 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (12-5, 4-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays North Texas after Victoria Flores scored 24 points in Rice’s 70-59 win against the Memphis Tigers.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. North Texas leads the AAC averaging 35.1 points in the paint. Tommisha Lampkin leads the Eagles scoring 6.0.

The Owls are 2-2 in AAC play. Rice averages 66.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

North Texas’ average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Rice gives up. Rice averages 66.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the 63.5 North Texas gives up.

The Eagles and Owls square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaaucklyn Moore is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.2 points.

Dominique Ennis is averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.