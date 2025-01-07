Fland, Arkansas Razorbacks to host Pedulla and the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sean Pedulla and No. 23 Ole Miss take on Boogie Fland and Arkansas in SEC action Wednesday.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-0 at home. Arkansas scores 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The Rebels are 1-0 against conference opponents. Ole Miss scores 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.1 points per game.

Arkansas makes 50.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Ole Miss averages 13.4 more points per game (79.6) than Arkansas gives up to opponents (66.2).

The Razorbacks and Rebels face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fland is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 15.5 points, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals.

Jaylen Murray is averaging 12.5 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Rebels: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.