Flagg leads No. 4 Duke against Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (4-12, 0-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (14-2, 6-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke hosts Miami (FL) after Cooper Flagg scored 42 points in Duke’s 86-78 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Blue Devils are 10-0 on their home court. Duke averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 20.8 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 0-5 in conference play. Miami (FL) is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Duke averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Duke allows.

The Blue Devils and Hurricanes match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Matthew Cleveland is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 79.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 73.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

