Flagg and No. 2 Duke host North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (13-9, 6-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -13.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke hosts North Carolina after Cooper Flagg scored 28 points in Duke’s 74-64 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Blue Devils are 12-0 on their home court. Duke averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 20.4 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 6-4 in conference games. North Carolina scores 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Duke averages 80.0 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 76.2 North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Duke gives up.

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 19.9 points, eight rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

RJ Davis is shooting 39.7% and averaging 17.6 points for the Tar Heels. Ian Jackson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 80.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

