Fitzgerald and Portland State host Eastern Washington

Portland State Vikings (3-7, 0-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State takes on Eastern Washington after Alaya Fitzgerald scored 27 points in Portland State’s 76-74 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 in home games. Eastern Washington ranks second in the Big Sky with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaecy Eggers averaging 2.1.

The Vikings are 0-1 in conference play. Portland State gives up 64.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.4 points per game.

Eastern Washington is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 40.1% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The Eagles and Vikings match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles.

Fitzgerald averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

