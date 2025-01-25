Fisher and Pacific host Pepperdine

Pacific Tigers (6-16, 1-7 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-13, 1-6 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (6-16, 1-7 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-13, 1-6 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Pepperdine after Elijah Fisher scored 21 points in Pacific’s 73-68 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Waves are 5-5 on their home court. Pepperdine has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 1-7 against conference opponents. Pacific is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Pepperdine scores 72.0 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 76.1 Pacific gives up. Pacific has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 19 points and 5.7 rebounds. Moe Odum is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Elias Ralph is averaging 16.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Petar Krivokapic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

