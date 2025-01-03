Firebaugh and Radford host Winthrop

Radford Highlanders (3-11, 0-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (3-11, 0-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits Winthrop after Makayla Firebaugh scored 21 points in Radford’s 67-55 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 in home games. Winthrop averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Highlanders have gone 0-1 against Big South opponents. Radford ranks seventh in the Big South with 10.5 assists per game led by Joi Williams averaging 2.1.

Winthrop’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Radford gives up. Radford averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Winthrop allows.

The Eagles and Highlanders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciara Harris is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.3 points.

Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

