Finnegan leads Indiana State against Southern Illinois after 22-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-11, 0-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-12, 1-3 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-11, 0-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-12, 1-3 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays Southern Illinois after Bella Finnegan scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 90-74 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Sycamores have gone 1-3 at home. Indiana State is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.3 turnovers per game.

The Salukis are 0-4 against conference opponents. Southern Illinois leads the MVC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Gift Uchenna averaging 5.6.

Indiana State scores 64.6 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 73.1 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Indiana State gives up.

The Sycamores and Salukis square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keslyn Secrist is averaging 13.3 points for the Sycamores.

Uchenna is scoring 14.7 points per game with 12.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Salukis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Salukis: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.