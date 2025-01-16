Fields and North Alabama host Jacksonville

North Alabama Lions (11-6, 3-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (9-7, 3-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

North Alabama Lions (11-6, 3-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (9-7, 3-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on Jacksonville after Taye Fields scored 23 points in North Alabama’s 92-64 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Dolphins are 5-1 in home games. Jacksonville is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 3-1 in conference matchups. North Alabama is second in the ASUN with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Corneilous Williams averaging 3.1.

Jacksonville averages 71.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 71.2 North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The Dolphins and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Dolphins.

Jacari Lane is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.