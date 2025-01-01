FGCU visits West Georgia following Williams-Dryden’s 22-point showing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-8) at West Georgia Wolves (2-11) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-8) at West Georgia Wolves (2-11)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia faces FGCU after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 22 points in West Georgia’s 107-61 victory against the Brewton-Parker Barons.

The Wolves have gone 2-1 in home games. West Georgia averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles are 2-5 on the road. FGCU ranks ninth in the ASUN with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 6.9.

West Georgia averages 68.9 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 67.8 FGCU allows. FGCU has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Ballard averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc.

Dallion Johnson is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

