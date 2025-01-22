FGCU visits Smith and Bellarmine

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-9, 5-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-16, 0-6 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-9, 5-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-16, 0-6 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces FGCU after Billy Smith scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 72-69 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Knights are 3-6 on their home court. Bellarmine has a 1-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Eagles are 5-1 in conference play. FGCU is second in the ASUN allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Bellarmine’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game FGCU allows. FGCU’s 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (48.6%).

The Knights and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 48.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Knights. Landin Hacker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rahmir Barno is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 68.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

