FGCU takes on Queens (NC), looks for 4th straight road win

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-3, 4-0 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (6-9, 0-4 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Eagles take on Queens (NC).

The Royals are 3-5 in home games. Queens (NC) has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is fifth in the ASUN with 13.4 assists per game led by Emani Jefferson averaging 3.8.

Queens (NC) scores 67.6 points, 15.3 more per game than the 52.3 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Queens (NC) gives up.

The Royals and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Weaver is scoring 13.5 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Royals.

Catherine Cairns averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

