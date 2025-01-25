FGCU puts home win streak on the line against Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-7, 3-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-3, 7-0 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-7, 3-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-3, 7-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Eagles play Eastern Kentucky.

The Eagles are 10-1 on their home court. FGCU ranks third in the ASUN with 14.1 assists per game led by Emani Jefferson averaging 4.1.

The Colonels are 3-4 in conference games. Eastern Kentucky is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

FGCU makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Eastern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Eastern Kentucky averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game FGCU gives up.

The Eagles and Colonels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Catherine Cairns is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alice Recanati is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Colonels. Liz Freihofer is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

