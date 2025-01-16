FGCU hosts West Georgia following McLean’s 20-point outing

West Georgia Wolves (3-14, 1-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-9, 3-1 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

West Georgia Wolves (3-14, 1-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-9, 3-1 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -13.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts West Georgia after Zavian McLean scored 20 points in FGCU’s 77-71 victory over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Eagles are 5-3 in home games. FGCU is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolves have gone 1-3 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia has a 1-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

FGCU scores 69.9 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 77.6 West Georgia gives up. West Georgia averages 68.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 69.5 FGCU allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles.

Rickey Ballard is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 7.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

