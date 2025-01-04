FGCU hosts West Georgia following Davis’ 23-point outing

West Georgia Wolves (6-6, 0-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-3, 1-0 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

West Georgia Wolves (6-6, 0-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-3, 1-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits FGCU after Zuriyah Davis scored 23 points in West Georgia’s 79-64 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles are 8-1 in home games. FGCU is ninth in the ASUN scoring 67.8 points while shooting 40.9% from the field.

The Wolves are 0-1 in conference games. West Georgia averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

FGCU is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.1% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The Eagles and Wolves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

Davis averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 70.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points per game.

Wolves: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

