FGCU hosts Queens following Johnson’s 21-point showing

Queens Royals (12-6, 5-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-9, 4-1 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Queens after Dallion Johnson scored 21 points in FGCU’s 82-60 win over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 in home games. FGCU is 5-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Royals are 5-0 against ASUN opponents. Queens is fifth in the ASUN scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

FGCU’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Queens gives up. Queens has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahmir Barno is averaging 8.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles.

Malcolm Wilson is averaging 5.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Royals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Royals: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

