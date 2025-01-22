FGCU hosts Bellarmine after Treadwell’s 24-point game

Bellarmine Knights (12-7, 3-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-3, 6-0 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Bellarmine Knights (12-7, 3-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-3, 6-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits FGCU after Skylar Treadwell scored 24 points in Bellarmine’s 91-75 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Eagles have gone 9-1 at home. FGCU averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 13-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Knights are 3-3 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine has a 4-5 record against opponents above .500.

FGCU scores 71.6 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 71.5 Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 39.6% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The Eagles and Knights face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauryn Taylor is averaging 8.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Catherine Cairns is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hope Sivori averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Hayley Harrison is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

