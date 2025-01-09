FGCU defeats North Alabama 75-70

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jevin Muniz had 21 points in FGCU’s 75-70 win against North Alabama on Thursday night.…

Muniz shot 7 for 18 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (7-9, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Zavian McLean scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Rahmir Barno finished 4 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Lions (10-6, 2-1) were led in scoring by Jacari Lane, who finished with 22 points and two steals. Daniel Ortiz added 17 points and two steals. Taye Fields also had nine points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

