FGCU beats West Georgia 82-60

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dallion Johnson had 21 points in FGCU’s 82-60 victory over West Georgia on Thursday night.

Johnson shot 7 for 14 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (9-9, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rahmir Barno scored 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field and added six rebounds and six assists. Zavian McLean had 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

Kyric Davis led the way for the Wolves (3-15, 1-4) with 12 points and two steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. FGCU hosts Queens and West Georgia goes on the road to play Stetson.

